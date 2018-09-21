6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 21, 2018)

The results are in from a comprehensive, 27-year study on the standardized test scores of 3.4 million students: Girls tend to score better than boys in reading and writing as early as the fourth grade, and the gap between them continues to widen as they get older. The results reinforce the need to squash what the lead researcher calls "negative gender stereotypes" and put the same resources behind teaching boys how to read and write as we do to teaching them math and science. (EurekAlert)