mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 21, 2018)

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 21, 2018)

Photo by Rob and Julia Campbell

September 21, 2018

1. Fourth-grade girls consistently outperform boys on standardized tests.

The results are in from a comprehensive, 27-year study on the standardized test scores of 3.4 million students: Girls tend to score better than boys in reading and writing as early as the fourth grade, and the gap between them continues to widen as they get older. The results reinforce the need to squash what the lead researcher calls "negative gender stereotypes" and put the same resources behind teaching boys how to read and write as we do to teaching them math and science. (EurekAlert)

2. It's time to change the way we talk about weight.

Almost 80 percent of adults and 33 percent of children in America are now considered overweight or obese. In this powerful piece, Michael Hobbes argues that our health care system's unrelenting tendency to fat shame plays a huge role. "Doctors are supposed to be trusted authorities, a patient's primary gateway to healing. But for fat people, they are a source of unique and persistent trauma," he writes. (Huffington Post)

Article continues below

3. Hospital food might be getting an upgrade.

The institutional food typically served at hospitals leaves a lot to be desired in terms of taste and nutritional value. Soon, a new approach to hospital menus could improve the patient experience and their ability to heal. Wave goodbye to that strawberry JELL-O! (NYT)

4. Kidney stones are actually pretty...beautiful?

New research on kidney stones (urinary deposits that cause intense pain in about 10 percent of people worldwide) shows that they actually resemble microscopic coral reefs. And this new info isn't just beautiful. Understanding how kidney stones form on a microscopic level will help researchers treat and diagnose them more successfully. (NYT)

Article continues below

5. These not-so-smart robots are designed to make kids feel smart.

Meet Nao, an educational robot created by Japanese researchers to purposefully make mistakes for children to correct. Instead of playing the role of an all-knowing teacher, this robot is designed so kids can teach it. Research has shown the experience of teaching others can actually help you learn and master new concepts. Even preschoolers seemed to experience natural "eureka!" moments when working with Nao in a classroom setting because they got the opportunity to correct him. (CNN)

6. The keto diet might not be so good for you after all.

A new study found that low-carb eaters had an overall higher risk of mortality than people who ate more carbs, dying approximately three years earlier. The caveat? Plant-based low-carb eaters fared better. Get all the details in our analysis. (mindbodygreen)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/american-girls-outperform-boys-on-tests-the-beauty-of-kidney-stones-and-the-truth

Your article and new folder have been saved!