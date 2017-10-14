The U.S. Faced A Huge Climate Setback This Week — But This Catch Is Keeping Us Hopeful

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, formally announced his plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan on Tuesday. An Obama-era ruling, the plan limits the amount of greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants in the hopes of encouraging clean energy development.

Pruitt is looking to "facilitate the development of U.S. energy resources and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens associated with the development of those resources." Read: He wants to keep jobs in the coal industry. The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, since Pruitt repeatedly challenged the plan in court during his previous role as the attorney general of Oklahoma. President Trump also claimed to have done away with the Clean Power Plan back in September, Grist reports.

The ramifications of supporting coal power plants are clear: More greenhouse gas emissions (the coal and natural gas industries are responsible for nearly 30 percent of emissions in the United States), which fuel climate change and have public health concerns. If passed, this repeal could have a significant impact on the health of kids in particular. A pre-Trump EPA estimated that the Clean Power Plan would have saved an estimated $55 billion to $93 billion in health care costs by 2030, and avoid 2,700 to 6,600 premature deaths and 140,000 to 150,000 asthma attacks in children.