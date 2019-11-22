Amazon Just Launched a New Natural Fragrance Brand & We're Obsessed

Get your Amazon carts ready; we've got a new natural fragrance on the market. Esscentials will be dropping this coming Monday, November 25, on the shopping platform. There are a dozen natural light scents that will be available in sprays, lotions, and oils.

The clean scents are made free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates—and the base is made from 100% natural alcohol from cane sugar. (Most fragrance bases are alcohol.) But at the heart of the brand is a more sustainable scent. All products contain a minimum of 95% biodegradable formula, 84% renewable carbon formula, and 84% content derived directly from nature. The notes themselves are a blend of natural and synthetics—but as synthetics can be the most sustainable option, especially when produced en masse, we're fine with them. Or, take, for example, the lotion: It is made with a safflower seed oil, aloe leaf juice, and shea butter.

The packaging also has a twist-off cap and pump to make recycling easier (think about your fine fragrances at home—usually you can't remove the pump, making recycling nearly impossible). And when you're done? The bottles are designed to make perfect vases. And the carton it comes in is made with 50% recycled paperboard and is biodegradable itself.

"It provides consumers an everyday, light scent experience that is wearable, beautiful, and good for the environment. These scents employ artisan perfumery to capture moments in a consumer's day using natural, sustainable ingredients," says Stephen Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty Inc., the makers of the brand.

Scent Beauty Inc. is a new fragrance house and platform that launched earlier this year. Started by two industry vets, their goal is to create niche, targeted fragrance brands—hoping to capture the spirit of individuality found in today's young consumer. This is their first foray into clean and green.

We got to try out the hero fragrance, Good Morning. It's a bright, fruity mixture made with orange zest and peach blossoms—ideal for fans of the iconic Clinique Happy, who want to venture over to a more natural and clean option. The other scents, including Cozy Up, Have a Good Day, and Lazy Summer capture exactly what the names suggest. Credit due to the army of expert perfumers, including Frank Voelkl (who created Glossier You), Amandine Clerc-Marie (whose credits include perfumes for Kenzo, Chloe, and Van Cleef & Arpels), and Pierre Negrin (who's made options for Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein), among five others.

The sprays run $50 each, which, as far as fragrances go, is quite reasonable. (Find them here.) You can also get a set of skin oils, which has three apiece, for the same price, if you'd like to test out a few options.

Now if you excuse me, I have a Good Morning to be had.