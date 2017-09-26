Amanda Chantal Bacon Opens Up About Her Spiritual Approach To Parenting

Amanda Chantal Bacon is equal parts collected and whimsical despite the demands of being a single mother and business owner. Just when you estimate she's too put-together to have had a tough life, her willingness to share her almost unbelievable life journey, full of ups, downs, and plenty of uncertainty grounds her squarely into relatable territory.

The Moon Juice founder is known for her cookbook, West Coast boutiques, and a fan favorite, the adaptogenic Moon Dusts. After fashion magazine Elle published an article in 2015 sharing the details of what she eats in a day, Bacon got a real-life schooling in what it means to be resilient (read: you can't be everyone's cup of green juice). Disgruntled commenters called her vegan, herb- and adaptogen-heavy diet unattainable and unrealistic. And to many, it may be, but Bacon marches to the beat of her own drum. And it's a beat many want to follow.

She opened up to us about her journey through single motherhood—something she doesn't share about often—her relationship with her 6-year-old son Rohan, her dualistic parenting approach, mom-shaming, and the best words of wisdom that help her through tough days: