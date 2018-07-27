5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2018)

A new study found that young women of this generation are 51 percent more likely to experience prenatal depression compared to their mothers in the 1990s. Researchers believe one of the main causes of higher depression rates among young women is directly tied to financial pressures and the cost of living. Furthermore, researchers believe money stress in conjunction with greater anxieties about aspirations and expectation as young women in the world all contribute to the higher levels of prenatal depression among young women today. (Healthline)