mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2018)

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2018)

Photo by Jovana Milanko

July 27, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. Coral bleaching isn't the only threat to the Great Barrier Reef.

A new study finds that nearly every ecosystem in the reef, not just the coral, have been negatively affected by the marine heatwave that hit the region in 2016. Scientists are using this as a sign that we may need to reimagine how we protect precious marine areas in a warming world. (EurekAlert)

2. Tickborne infections are everywhere.

Due to greater tick densities and their expanding geographical range, illnesses like Lyme disease, which represents 82 percent of tickborne diseases, are on the rise in a major way. A new commentary from the New England Journal of Medicine explores the topic with public health officials and scientists with the goal of making them a major focus for funding and research so we can better prevent and treat them. (Science Daily)

Article continues below

3. This eco-neighborhood could be a vision of our future.

30 minutes from Amsterdam, a new experimental neighborhood is setting the standard for what our future could look like. The 50 acre neighborhood, developed by ReGen Villages, is filled with vertical farms, aquaculture, and more, and will be fully self-sufficient. (Fast Company)

4. Finally a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s discovered.

Results from a clinical trial presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, show, for the first time, a medication has successfully slowed the progression of memory loss in dementia patients. Although it is still in the very early stages, this research marks a promising new development for the future of Alzheimer’s treatment. (NYT)

Article continues below

5. Young women today experience higher levels of depression during their pregnancies.

A new study found that young women of this generation are 51 percent more likely to experience prenatal depression compared to their mothers in the 1990s. Researchers believe one of the main causes of higher depression rates among young women is directly tied to financial pressures and the cost of living. Furthermore, researchers believe money stress in conjunction with greater anxieties about aspirations and expectation as young women in the world all contribute to the higher levels of prenatal depression among young women today. (Healthline)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$199.99

Prenatal Yoga

With Tara Stiles
Prenatal Yoga
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/alzheimers-treatment-research-lyme-summer-2018-coral-reef-marine-heatwave

Your article and new folder have been saved!