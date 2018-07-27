5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2018)
1. Coral bleaching isn't the only threat to the Great Barrier Reef.
A new study finds that nearly every ecosystem in the reef, not just the coral, have been negatively affected by the marine heatwave that hit the region in 2016. Scientists are using this as a sign that we may need to reimagine how we protect precious marine areas in a warming world. (EurekAlert)
2. Tickborne infections are everywhere.
Due to greater tick densities and their expanding geographical range, illnesses like Lyme disease, which represents 82 percent of tickborne diseases, are on the rise in a major way. A new commentary from the New England Journal of Medicine explores the topic with public health officials and scientists with the goal of making them a major focus for funding and research so we can better prevent and treat them. (Science Daily)
3. This eco-neighborhood could be a vision of our future.
30 minutes from Amsterdam, a new experimental neighborhood is setting the standard for what our future could look like. The 50 acre neighborhood, developed by ReGen Villages, is filled with vertical farms, aquaculture, and more, and will be fully self-sufficient. (Fast Company)
4. Finally a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s discovered.
Results from a clinical trial presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, show, for the first time, a medication has successfully slowed the progression of memory loss in dementia patients. Although it is still in the very early stages, this research marks a promising new development for the future of Alzheimer’s treatment. (NYT)
5. Young women today experience higher levels of depression during their pregnancies.
A new study found that young women of this generation are 51 percent more likely to experience prenatal depression compared to their mothers in the 1990s. Researchers believe one of the main causes of higher depression rates among young women is directly tied to financial pressures and the cost of living. Furthermore, researchers believe money stress in conjunction with greater anxieties about aspirations and expectation as young women in the world all contribute to the higher levels of prenatal depression among young women today. (Healthline)
