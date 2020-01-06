Allergic To Your Makeup? New Study Figures Out Why

Currently, the only way to combat an allergy to a makeup product is to, you know, stop using that product. Although there are topical creams and ointments on the market to help soothe an angry rash, avoiding products that trigger an inflammatory response is key.

But what's exciting about this new study is that these scientists believe they can stop the allergic response in its tracks—by applying lipids to the skin that would replace the ones kicked out by the chemical compounds, they can stop the molecules from triggering the immune response.

They've identified specific lipids from previous studies and know the names of "several lipids that can bind to CD1a but won't activate T-cells." While more research is definitely needed before we can stop cosmetic allergies for good, researchers are confident there is a rash-free light at the end of the tunnel. According to the scientists, identifying that specific molecule is a significant first step.

"We have to be cautious about claiming that this is definitively how it works in allergic patients," explains co-leader of the study Annemieke de Jong, Ph.D. "But the study does pave the way for follow-up studies to confirm the mechanism in allergic patients and design inhibitors of the response."

So, people with certain makeup allergies might not be confined to brands marketed toward people with sensitive skin. While there have been some amazing strides toward developing products for sensitive skin that don't compromise fun and flair, unfortunately the list just isn't as comprehensive as conventional products. But if these researchers can figure out a way to stop these compounds from triggering an inflammatory response, consumers with sensitive skin would be free to roam the aisles of beauty retailers with no qualms of irritation and redness looming over their heads.