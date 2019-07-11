Fill up water at a restaurant, not the water fountain. We've talked before about bringing your own reusable bottle o the airport so you can effortlessly refill, without buying plastic options. Your best bet at that refill? See if you can stop by a restaurant to use their water, as airport public fountains are crawling with germs. According to data collected from Travelmath, water fountains in the airport had over 1,200 colony-forming units per square inch. For extra protection, buy a water bottle with a filter so you can trust tap no matter where you are.

Wipe down your seat, tray table, seat belt, and air vent. The dirtiest places on the plane ride are all in your seat area: the buckle, air vent, and tray. According to the data from Travelmath, the buckle had 230 CFUs, the air vent had 285 CFUs, and the tray had a shocking 2,155 CFUs, all per square inch. Bring disinfecting wipes (CleanWell Travel-Size Hand Sanitizing Wipes are a great natural option) and wipe down prior to using any of these. This includes the air vent, as that's an oft forgotten spot to wipe down—or better yet, don't use it. Also, if you plan to use your tray, make sure all your food stays on a napkin and does not spill on the tray itself: "The problem is they are heavily used but they are hardly ever wiped down," says microbiologist Charles P. Gerba, Ph.D., who teaches microbiology and environmental sciences, professor of public health (EHS) at the University of Arizona.

Be mindful of handles in the bathroom. While the bathroom had, perhaps shockingly, fewer germ-infected areas according to the report, there were a few areas that you should watch out for: the flushing handle or button and the lock. It's an easy fix: Sanitize your hands after using the restroom and use a paper towel to touch any surface.

Use a spray to fight the plane's dry air. "Our immune system starts with our nose. The purpose of the nose is to filter, warm, and moisten air before it enters our body. Each nasal breath draws nitric oxide from our sinuses and carries it into our lungs. Nitric oxide is our natural immune protection against respiratory infection as it kills virus, bacteria, and fungus," says Steven Olmos, DDS, who is board-certified in chronic pain and sleep-related breathing disorders. When our noses dry out, like during flight, we might switch to breathing through our mouths, especially during sleep. Using a natural nasal spray, like Xlear, will keep your nose hydrated during flight. Another option to boost your system: a propolis spray, like Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Spray, which is taken orally and a natural germ-fighter and antioxidant. "It can take a major load off our immune systems and supports the natural strength of your body's defense systems—whether you're fighting off a cold or just trying to stay healthy in the face of stress," says founder Carly Stein.