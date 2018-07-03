mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Yet Another Reason To Freak Out About Air Pollution: It Could Cause Diabetes

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Yet Another Reason To Freak Out About Air Pollution: It Could Cause Diabetes

Photo by Raymond Forbes LLC

July 3, 2018 — 9:20 AM

We've long known that exposure to air pollution can contribute to heart disease and cancer over time, and a new study finds another potential side effect of dirty air: diabetes.

A team out of Washington University in Saint Louis researched the pollution-diabetes link by monitoring 1.7 million U.S. veterans who did not have histories of diabetes over the course of 8.5 years on average.

They found that those who lived in areas with more pollution (particulate matter, airborne microscopic pieces of dust, dirt, smoke, soot, etc.) ran a higher risk of developing the disease, likely because they had lower insulin levels and more inflammation, which left them unable to convert blood glucose into energy. Based on this in-depth research, the team is estimating that pollution contributed to an incredible 3.2 million cases of diabetes around the world in 2016 (though they do not specify whether this covers new cases of Type 1 or Type 2, or both), about 14 percent of all new cases globally.

And here's the kicker: Even people who were exposed to pollution levels that have been deemed safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed an increased risk.

"This is important because many industry lobbying groups argue that current levels are too stringent and should be relaxed. Evidence shows that current levels are still not sufficiently safe and need to be tightened," Ziyad Al-Aly, M.D., the study's senior author, says in the report. The EPA regulations say that air with less than 12 micrograms of pollutants per cubic meter of air is safe for the public, but his team claims this number should be closer to 2.4 micrograms.

Diabetes is one of the fastest growing illnesses in the world, and 420 million people suffer from it globally. The estimated cost of the disease in 2017 was $327 billion in the United States alone, according to the CDC. Here's hoping that this in-depth study encourages legislators to take a stronger stance on pollutants—both for the sake of our planet and our health.

Pollution and the climate change it contributes to has majorly far-reaching impacts. Check out a few more ways it could be harming your health.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/air-pollution-diabetes

Your article and new folder have been saved!