After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again

It's time to get chopping, ladies and gents—romaine is back! After almost two months, the CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce.

The recall was announced November 22, 2019, and was specific to romaine that had been harvested from the Salinas Valley region in California, but officials say that people no longer need to avoid lettuce from that area.

According to reports, a total of 167 people were affected by this strain of E.coli, with 85 hospitalizations. Luckily, no deaths were reported, although 15 patients developed a specific type of kidney failure associated with the infection, called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Genetic analyses of this E. coli by the CDC showed that this particular strain is not new and is actually the same type of strain that affected consumers in the fall of both 2017 and 2018.