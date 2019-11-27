mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

35 Minutes of Daily Exercise Can Improve Memory, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman and Her Daughter Biking - Cardio Exercise Improves Memory

Image by Flamingo Images / Stocksy

November 27, 2019 — 20:26 PM

Forgetting where you put your keys or missing appointments are common symptoms of mild cognitive impairment. While poor memory is often considered a normal part of aging, these seemingly minor mistakes are actually serious risk factors for dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. The prevention though might be easier than we previously thought: Recent research suggests mild aerobic exercise can help improve memory.

A study conducted by the American Geriatrics Society found that just six months of aerobic exercise could improve memory function up to one year later.

Scientists studied 160 participants who were 55 years or older who had minor memory problems and difficulty making decisions. The participants did not exercise before the study and were all at risk for at least one heart condition, based on high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. 

The 160 participants were examined for dietary habits, cognitive functioning, and their ability to complete physical tasks. They were then randomly categorized into three groups. 

One group had to perform 35 minutes of mildly intense exercise, including stationary biking or walking, three times per week. Another group followed the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. And the third group combined the heart healthy diet with exercise. 

The participants followed these guidelines for six months before returning to their normal lifestyles. 

After six months of engaging in their regular habits, participants were reexamined. Scientists found that the exercise group performed better at decision making, thinking, and remembering than the non-exercise group. 

Thirty-five minutes is equivalent to one episode of your favorite sitcom, one load of laundry being washed, or the amount of time it takes to roast your vegetables. This study suggests that prioritizing those 35 minutes, at least three times a week, for exercise can have long-term effects. 

So put in a load of laundry and go for a brisk walk around the block. By the time you return, ‘Ding!’ clothes are clean, and you just gave your brain a big boost.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/aerobic-exercise-can-improve-minor-memory-loss-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!