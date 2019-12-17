Helping Care For Grandchildren Linked To Less Loneliness, Study Finds

The study, published today on BMJ Open, found that helping care for grandchildren is related to lower risk of social isolation and loneliness.

The study was conducted using data from the German Aging Study (DEAS), a project organized by the German Center of Gerontology. The data was specifically from 2014, which was the first year that participants were asked about factors of well-being like loneliness and isolation.

Over 3,800 grandparents were identified in the data, and of that 1,125 reported being an active part of caring for their grandchildren. Of that, 80% were married and living with their spouse.

Those who were regularly involved in caring for grandchildren reported slightly larger social networks, reporting being in regular contact with six people (on average). They also rated their feelings of loneliness lower than those who were not involved in child care, who reported social networks of four to five people on average.

This study was based on previously collected data, and therefore the researchers were not able to concretely say that this relationship was casual. They did attempt to eliminate other factors, taking into account things like marital status, domestic arrangements, household income, self-rated health, physical activity levels, and depressive symptoms.

They were not able to know things like how far the grandparents lived from their family or exactly how often they provided the reported care, which may have influenced reported data for DEAS without being accounted for.