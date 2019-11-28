The potatoes have been mashed, the gravy has been poured, and the turkey has been gobble-gobbled down. But what the heck do you do with the giant turkey carcass sitting in your kitchen? After you've changed into your stretchy pants and taken a quick post-Thanksgiving nap, why not turn that carcass into a gut-healing bone broth? Soothe your bloated belly with this easy turkey bone broth recipe. Talk about killing two recipes with one bird!

While bone broth is more typically made with beef or chicken bones, you can reap all the same benefits using your turkey. And after that big Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to reap those benefits, which include gut restoration, immune-system reset, and body-composition, shift especially after a time of distress. The abundance of nutrients in bone broth, like amino acids, will aid in gut rehab and provide a metabolic boost.

Here's an adaption of my bone broth recipe, using turkey: