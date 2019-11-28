mindbodygreen

Functional Food
Put That Turkey Carcass To Good Use With This Gut-Healing Bone Broth Recipe

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
Registered Dietitian & Certified Diabetes Educator By Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
Registered Dietitian & Certified Diabetes Educator
Ali Miller R.D., L.D., CDE is an integrative functional medicine practitioner with a background in naturopathic medicine, currently living in Houston, Texas. She received her bachelor's in nutrition and dietetics from Bastyr University. She is a Registered and Licensed Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and author of the cookbook Naturally Nourished: Food-as-Medicine for Optimal Health, The Anti-Anxiety Diet, and The Anti-Anxiety Cookbook.

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

November 28, 2019

The potatoes have been mashed, the gravy has been poured, and the turkey has been gobble-gobbled down. But what the heck do you do with the giant turkey carcass sitting in your kitchen? After you've changed into your stretchy pants and taken a quick post-Thanksgiving nap, why not turn that carcass into a gut-healing bone broth? Soothe your bloated belly with this easy turkey bone broth recipe. Talk about killing two recipes with one bird!

While bone broth is more typically made with beef or chicken bones, you can reap all the same benefits using your turkey. And after that big Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to reap those benefits, which include gut restoration, immune-system reset, and body-composition, shift especially after a time of distress. The abundance of nutrients in bone broth, like amino acids, will aid in gut rehab and provide a metabolic boost.

Here's an adaption of my bone broth recipe, using turkey:

Gut Restoring Turkey Bone Broth

Ingredients:

  • 1 turkey carcass
  • 1 bunch fresh rosemary
  • 1 yellow onion with skin, quartered and then chopped in half
  • 1 red onion with skin, quartered and then chopped in half
  • 3 carrots, chopped in 2-3” pieces
  • 1 full celery bunch, keep leaves on, chopped
  • 6-7 cloves garlic, skinned, smashed
  • 1-3 cups vegetable scraps (onion skins, chard stems, carrot tops, etc.)
  • 2 Tbsp raw apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp Turmeric ground, or fresh and chopped
  • 2-3 bay leaves
  • Water

Method:

  1. Put the carcass into 4-quart pot or slow cooker and pour in liquid from roasting pan.
  2. Cut the onions, carrots and celery into a few large pieces and add to the pot or slow cooker.
  3. Cover all bones and veggies with water and put on stove.
  4. Bring the pot to a boil and then reduce heat to a slow simmer. Add vinegar, turmeric, sea salt, and bay leaves. (Note: If you are using a slow cooker, run on high for 4 hours.)
  5. Let simmer with the lid on until bones are soft and broth is a rich yellow hue, at least 24 hours, but up to 36 hours is great! Do not agitate or stir broth once cooking to allow optimal collagen formation in broth, allowing it to gel. If looking to make a more concentrated stock, remove lid for last 4-6 hours to condense liquid.
  6. Cool slightly and strain the stock into a freezer-safe container if not using within 5 days.
  7. Be sure to leave 1-2 inches room for expansion as it freezes if glass; if plastic, cool completely in fridge in glass first. Discard bones and vegetables.

