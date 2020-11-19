How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*

"NAD+ is a really important molecule," says Wally Taylor, M.D., a functional medicine physician at Texas Integrative Medicine, previously told mbg about NR and memory. "It's extremely important for the mitochondria in your cells to make energy." Consequently, NR works so well because it has an impressive ability to turn into NAD+ in the body: One study showed that the ingredient is highly effective at promoting and managing healthy levels of NAD+.*

From there, you’ll reap the benefits noted above. One study found that cellular energy was enhanced within hours of taking the supplement. A case study found that used stem cells from a patient with a neurodegenerative condition, found that NR supported healthy NAD+ levels in the brain cells and promoted their mitochondria function.* In another animal study, supplementation with NAD+ precursors led to DNA repair and an improvement in the health of muscle tissue within the first week—to the point where researchers couldn't tell the difference between the tissue of a mouse that was two years old versus a mouse that was four months old.*

If that all sounds like science-y jargon, take users’ word for it: “I am a mom and fitness instructor living a busy life in New York with very little time for rest and recovery,” fitness instructor Lia Bartha, founder of The B Method, once told us. “This leads to not enough sleep, not enough time to let my muscles recover, and barely any time for a proper beauty routine. I teach and believe in caring for your body starting from deep inside, and nr+ has given me that access from my home, in pajamas. This product has brightened and awakened my skin and body back to its youthful state which makes me feel empowered!”

Additional user reviews have said that the supplement helped their overall energy levels as well: “I have noticed a significant difference in my energy levels throughout the day—no more everyday 3 p.m. afternoon slump!,” said one; “ I am noticing more energy,” noted another; “Fountain of youth, found! nr+ is truly amazing,” said one. (Read more here.)