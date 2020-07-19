A Skin Supplement To Help Ease Dark Circles Under Your Eyes
Dark circles are synonymous with a bad night's rest. After an evening of tossing and turning, waking up to sallow half-moons under your eyes is certainly less than ideal. Of course, some people just naturally have dark circles—sans sleep or not. Regardless, they are a skin feature many wish they could erase away.
To do this, many reach for a brightening eye cream or concealer. But one fix you may be missing is a skin-awakening supplement. Yes, a smart supplement can help your overall complexion, dark circles included.
What causes dark circles?
The skin around the eyes is very thin and delicate, making it more susceptible to changes. This is why it's where people start to show signs of aging first, why the area is often discolored, and it gets puffy easily. Dark circles are a unique and common concern in the area. They are caused by expanded blood vessels in the area, which peek through the skin giving the appearance of mauve, purple, brown, or red undertones. While everyone has blood vessels in the area, some are more visible because the person has naturally thinner or dehydrated skin. They are often associated with sleepless nights because they can worsen or develop due to the stress that lack of sleep puts on the body, but they are not caused by tiredness, just exacerbated by it.
Why mindbodygreen's nr+ can help.
One of the ways you can fade dark circles is by increasing dermal thickness. Yes, skin can thin or thicken with the right products and care. Generally speaking, thicker skin is healthier skin, as it improves the skin's function to act as a strong barrier and able to hold in moisture.
Ceramides are a very effective way to improve skin function. When taken orally, usually as phytoceramides like in mindbodygreen's nr+, they have been shown to plump skin, smooth lines, and enhance hydration—all things that would aid in the appearance of dramatic dark circles.* In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in another, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*
Not only that, but nr+ has been shown to enhance cellular rejuvenation with the supplement's namesake, niacinamide riboside.* NR is clinically proven to increase levels of NAD+.* NAD+ is a molecule that drives cellular energy by aiding our mitochondria, the powerhouses of our cells. NR supports the levels of NAD+ and naturally rejuvenates your cells.* This provides cells with more energy—making you look and feel more awake in general.*
Other than increasing dermal thickness, you can use an eye cream containing caffeine to constrict expanded blood vessels. This will help limit the excessive blood flow to the area, thereby diminishing the red and purple undertones.
The takeaway.
Dark circles are a common concern for many and can sneak up on you for a variety of reasons. If you get them regularly, consider a supplement to help ease the appearance long term.*