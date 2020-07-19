One of the ways you can fade dark circles is by increasing dermal thickness. Yes, skin can thin or thicken with the right products and care. Generally speaking, thicker skin is healthier skin, as it improves the skin's function to act as a strong barrier and able to hold in moisture.

Ceramides are a very effective way to improve skin function. When taken orally, usually as phytoceramides like in mindbodygreen's nr+, they have been shown to plump skin, smooth lines, and enhance hydration—all things that would aid in the appearance of dramatic dark circles.* In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in another, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Not only that, but nr+ has been shown to enhance cellular rejuvenation with the supplement's namesake, niacinamide riboside.* NR is clinically proven to increase levels of NAD+.* NAD+ is a molecule that drives cellular energy by aiding our mitochondria, the powerhouses of our cells. NR supports the levels of NAD+ and naturally rejuvenates your cells.* This provides cells with more energy—making you look and feel more awake in general.*

Other than increasing dermal thickness, you can use an eye cream containing caffeine to constrict expanded blood vessels. This will help limit the excessive blood flow to the area, thereby diminishing the red and purple undertones.