Feeling A Little End-Of-Summer Brain Fog? Here's A Supplement To Help
Every year, like clockwork, the end of summer seems to bring up a familiar feeling: a hazy sort of lethargy that comes as a residue of a more relaxed sort of summer attitude. It comes just as we all start to ramp up for the fall and perhaps makes you feel less than sharp or energetic.
If you need a little help getting in gear, there are supplements that can help you enhance energy and cognitive function. Take, for example, mindbodygreen's nr+, a healthy aging supplement that users and professionals alike note helps them feel more awake and sharp.*
How this supplement can help your energy and cognitive function.
The reason nr+ works so well is because of the namesake's nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). *NR has been shown in research to be highly effective at promoting and managing healthy levels of NAD+ in the body.* This is important because NAD+ is what supports mitochondrial function, or the things in our cells that turn food and oxygen into energy. So if you are feeling lethargic, for any reason, one way to help is to support mitochondrial function through NR supplementation.*
And as for cognitive function, there's a link between NR and brain health too.* However, these studies are primarily animal studies, so more work needs to be done to prove definitively.
For example, one study from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) focused on a strain of mice that had features that mimicked cognitive decline in humans. Over a period of three months, the study's researchers gave some mice water that had been infused with an NR supplement. At the end of the study, the researchers found that the mice that had been given NR had better-maintained DNA damage, better brain plasticity, more new neurons, and lower levels of neuron damage than the mice that weren't given NR.* The mice that were treated with NR also did better than the control mice on behavioral and memory tests, like water mazes and object recognition.*
The takeaway.
We all go through moments when we feel less on top of it than normal. It's a part of life, after all. However, if you wish to optimize your energy levels and cognitive function so you can better operate during these times, consider taking a supplement formulated to improve cellular energy and function.*