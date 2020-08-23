Feeling A Little End-Of-Summer Brain Fog? Here's A Supplement To Help

The reason nr+ works so well is because of the namesake's nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). *NR has been shown in research to be highly effective at promoting and managing healthy levels of NAD+ in the body.* This is important because NAD+ is what supports mitochondrial function, or the things in our cells that turn food and oxygen into energy. So if you are feeling lethargic, for any reason, one way to help is to support mitochondrial function through NR supplementation.*

And as for cognitive function, there's a link between NR and brain health too.* However, these studies are primarily animal studies, so more work needs to be done to prove definitively.

For example, one study from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) focused on a strain of mice that had features that mimicked cognitive decline in humans. Over a period of three months, the study's researchers gave some mice water that had been infused with an NR supplement. At the end of the study, the researchers found that the mice that had been given NR had better-maintained DNA damage, better brain plasticity, more new neurons, and lower levels of neuron damage than the mice that weren't given NR.* The mice that were treated with NR also did better than the control mice on behavioral and memory tests, like water mazes and object recognition.*