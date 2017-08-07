This Simple Technique Will Help You Find More Energy & Ease
We all go through good days, bad days, productive weeks, so-so weeks, challenging times, and smile-inducing moments. However, if you’ve ever gone through a period of feeling misaligned, disconnected, unable to catch a break, or just "off," take a moment to answer the following yes-or-no questions:
- I have a hard time meditating, and I am incapable of sitting still.
- People easily piss me off or annoy me.
- I get to the train just as it’s leaving and watch it go by; I am always sitting in traffic; I regularly get honked at; there is always a long line when I get to airport security.
- I feel clumsy and am often tripping, bumping into things, feeling unbalanced.
- Things never seem to "work out" for me.
- I usually always feel tired or depleted, unless I have coffee or a stimulant supplement.
If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, it may be time for you to try a simple energy realignment. As crazy as it may sound, you can change the way you travel through every day just by connecting to your life force energy.
Trust, just for a second, that we are all made up of energy, and our energies carry a vibration. How you feel, what you see, who you meet, and what you receive in life all contribute to your vibration or life force energy. When we are vibrating from a place of ease, trust, and alignment, we allow that same vibration to reflect back to us. Likewise, if we operate from a place of worry, fear, doubt, stagnation, and stress, we are inviting those feelings to meet us.
This doesn't mean that there's something terribly wrong if you don't feel happy and joyous all the time. But how exciting would it be to invite more of these feelings into your life right now?
A simple journaling exercise for ease.
The first step is determining where you are right now. If it’s been a while since you sat down with yourself and completed what I like to call a life inventory, there's no time like the present. Get out a pen and paper, and respond to the following. Allow yourself to be ready and willing to honestly write where you are right now and where you’d like to be in the very near future.
Step 1: Make a good list.
Write out where you feel aligned, connected, and purpose-filled right now. The answers can relate to your personal life, your career, your relationships, your free time—anything.
Step 2: Make a bad list.
Once you’ve written that list, write out where in your life you don’t feel excited or motivated. When do you feel stuck, annoyed, and resentful?
Step 3: Crunch the numbers.
Next, as you look at this inventory, go in and write a percentage next to each item and identify how much time you currently spend doing it.
As you look at these lists, begin to see how the choices you make regularly affect your life-force energy. Notice where you want to start spending more of your time each day. Even the smallest shifts can make a huge difference in how you feel. If you are willing to start making more of an effort to do the things that light you up—aligning yourself with your desires and intentions each week simply because you know you want and deserve them—you will see how quickly life meets you.
You are ready to live the life you want. You’ve just been getting in your own way. Learn to listen to yourself and trust in the moment in front of you and your ability to make it incredible.
