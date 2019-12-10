Rapinchuk says that most people with outside water and ice dispensers on their refrigerators don't realize they can clean them. But it's super easy to do with—you guessed it—a toothbrush and vinegar. Scrub down the spigots that dispense your water and then pour the first few glasses of water out to get rid of that vinegar taste.

These are just thought starters: Pretty much anything in your kitchen that's oddly shaped or delicate could benefit from a good brushing. My mind immediately goes to the accessories on blenders, toaster ovens, and air fryers, as well as whisks, kitchen faucets, and stovetop grooves. You don't need to have a toothbrush designated for each surface, either, since you can just throw your brush on the top rack of your dishwasher or give it a good scrub-down by hand.

Who else is suddenly in the mood for a dentist visit?