mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

This Unexpected $5 Tool Is The Secret To A Cleaner Kitchen

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 10, 2019

If you, too, have amassed a giant pile of toothbrushes over the years of dentist visits, I'm here with a friendly PSA: Do NOT throw them away! Instead, move them from your bathroom cabinet to your kitchen sink and watch them become the new heroes of cleanup time.

According to green cleaning expert Becky Rapinchuk, their little bristles are well-sized for getting into nooks and crannies and gentle enough to scrub more delicate surfaces. Here are her three favorite techniques for putting them to use in the unexpected cavities of the kitchen:

Use one to clean out your dishwasher's filter.

Anytime your dishwasher starts to not work as well or begins to smell, it's time to tend to the filter, which does the important job of catching any large food pieces that are left over after cleaning. The small, circular filter is probably located in the bottom right corner of your dishwasher, and you can easily unscrew it. Carry it to your sink and rinse with hot water. Then, squirt with dish soap and use your designated cleaning toothbrush to scrub away any lingering residue. "[The filters] are typically a really fine mesh, so you're not going to want to use a scrub brush on it. You want something really gentle," Rapinchuk says of the thought behind this one.

Article continues below

Use it on your coffee machine.

Whether you use a Keurig or drip machine, the first step of washing it out is removing all its constituent parts and accessories: the water reservoir, K-cup holder, funnel where the beans go, etc. You'll want to wash those in warm soapy water, and the toothbrush can come in handy for scrubbing down their harder-to-reach crannies. Rapinchuk also recommends dipping your toothbrush in white vinegar (a great nontoxic cleaner thanks to its high acidity) and lightly scrubbing the machine's spigot or groove where the coffee comes out. This will clear any mineral residue that's accumulated over countless brews and could help your machine run more smoothly.

Use it on the water dispenser of your fridge.

Rapinchuk says that most people with outside water and ice dispensers on their refrigerators don't realize they can clean them. But it's super easy to do with—you guessed it—a toothbrush and vinegar. Scrub down the spigots that dispense your water and then pour the first few glasses of water out to get rid of that vinegar taste.

These are just thought starters: Pretty much anything in your kitchen that's oddly shaped or delicate could benefit from a good brushing. My mind immediately goes to the accessories on blenders, toaster ovens, and air fryers, as well as whisks, kitchen faucets, and stovetop grooves. You don't need to have a toothbrush designated for each surface, either, since you can just throw your brush on the top rack of your dishwasher or give it a good scrub-down by hand.

Who else is suddenly in the mood for a dentist visit?

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-pros-favorite-3-ways-to-clean-kitchen-using-toothbrush

Your article and new folder have been saved!