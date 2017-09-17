At first I was feeling I was not representing myself properly as a doctor. I wasn’t saying anything. I wasn’t doing anything. But I soon realized she just needed me to bear witness. To bear witness to her indescribable pain.

Bearing witness to the pain of others allows them to acknowledge the pain is real. The pain is present. And this is important because at some point following the tragic onset of emotional devastation and pain, we are forced to contend with the events that have unfolded in our lives. Those points in time that perhaps not only led up to the agony but also the aftermath of the pain and loss. The caring presence of others, even strangers, provides landmarks for those events and the marking of time. It also allows us to recognize that we are never truly alone in this world, and we can wake up one day and know we can put one foot in front of the other and find our way back.

We are neighbors. We all experience joy, fear, and sadness. We all have wants, needs, and hopes for the future. But life can bring tragedy and pain, and it is important we stand up for one another. Reaching out and being present for others also helps strengthen our own sense of purpose and outlook on our lives.