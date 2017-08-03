A Holistic Neurologist Explains Your Low-Energy Levels On A Cellular Level

These enzymes need cofactors. And cofactors come in the form of vitamins and other compounds. Those with mitochondrial disease are placed on a "mitochondrial cocktail," which has many different components. If concerned about your energy states, I often recommend the following:

1. See your physician and have a thorough examination as there are some potentially treatable reasons why we become tired.

2. Consider a mitochondrial work-up; your doctor can run a bunch of lab tests that will give you more info about your mitochondria health.

3. Supplement coenzyme Q10, which is necessary for the respiratory chain to function.

4. Supplement carnitine. This is required for the effective transfer of fatty acids to be used as substrates for the generation of energy.

5. Follow an anti-inflammatory lifestyle, as inflammation is a huge burden on the mitochondria. This can be done by proper nutrition, sleep, and movement.

Now more than ever before we understand that true self-care can have exponential effects on our physiology and long-term well-being.

Tired all the time? We get it. Here's what you can do to lower inflammation to give your mitochondria some support.