A Neurologist Explains Why Natural Medicine Isn't Always Enough

Don’t get me wrong, I strongly believe in the power of the body to heal itself. And as an integrative neurologist, I fiercely advocate for the use of whole foods, herbs, and certain supplements to help harness those natural powers we all possess. I see the efficacy of acupuncture, meditation, and exercise each and every day, and boy do I know how many ailments can be fixed by a good night's sleep. But I also believe that all these approaches may not be enough to help us feel well every time.

Sadly, sometimes our bodies betray us. Things go wrong, and sometimes we know why, but sometimes we don't. Cancer, autoimmune disease, neurodegenerative disease, and many other things happen, and yes, we can absolutely significantly lower our risks of these dreaded diagnoses with appropriate lifestyle choice, but despite our best efforts and positive intentions, we can't avoid them entirely.