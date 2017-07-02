A Neurologist On Ketone Drinks & What The Ketogenic Diet Can (Really) Do For Your Brain

Despite its current surge in popularity, the ketogenic diet has been around for a long time and is commonly used for refractory seizure disorders (epilepsy). In fact, evidence of its efficacy for epilepsy dates back as far as 1921. There are many different types of the ketogenic diet,including the classic version, the medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) diet, the modified Atkins diet, and the low-glycemic diet. Because fasting is a rapid method of achieving ketosis, intermittent fasting diets can also be ketogenic depending on how it's accomplished. But what is ketosis? Here are five simple scientific facts that I often give to my patients:

1. In ketosis, human metabolism switches its main energy source from carbohydrates to fatty acids and ketones once the storage form of glucose (glucagon) is used up.

2. In ketosis, the fat cells break down triglycerides into fatty acids, and those fatty acids are used as the energy source by the liver and muscles.

3. The liver cells take the fatty acids and oxidize them into ketones, which are used as the energy source by the brain, muscles, and other tissues.

4. Ketones are in the specific forms acetoacetate, acetone, and beta-hydroxybutyrate. Therefore, checking beta-hydroxybutyrate serum levels is a reliable way to measure ketosis.

5. Physiologically, it does make a difference how one achieves ketosis—whether it's via high fat intake, fasting, or reduction of carbohydrates. For example, if one remains on a high-fat diet for a long period of time and decides to fast a day, ketone concentrations will drop because their body is dependent on the high fat intake.