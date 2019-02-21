The Mirror Meditation That Helps Me Fall In Love With Myself Over & Over

Through that self-acceptance, I discovered self-compassion, a Buddhist concept that means to relate to oneself with kindness. It's a powerful emotion; one that might even be more beneficial than self-confidence in the long run. Self-compassion has taught me that my worth is unconditional and reminded me of the shared humanity that unites us all. So many of us do not feel at home in our bodies. Our inner critic runs the show while we suffer quietly.

Through this challenge, I began to forgive myself for this inner monologue of shame, judgment, and harm; for all those years I convinced myself I was unlovable. I also learned to forgive those who harmed me and forgive society for making me believe I had to look like the girl next door.

Fast-forward to today, and I now recommend this practice to all of the clients in my coaching business. Here's how I tell them to ease into it:

1. Start by looking at your face in the mirror for five minutes, three times a week. Put on a relaxing playlist in the background. Use your breath to come back to the present moment and repeat the mantra: "I love myself; I accept myself; I am safe."

2. After two weeks of doing that, increase to 10 minutes five times every day for one week.

3. For the last week, stand naked in front of a full-length mirror every day and repeat your mantra. Stick to the practice and show up daily, and when you catch yourself being negative, come back to kindness.

The mirror meditation has become one of my favorite methods of coming back to myself and supporting my physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I encourage you to try it out and use it as a tool for remembering your worth, for remembering who you truly are.