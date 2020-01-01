It's important to note that you might not be able to tackle all of the unbalanced aspects of your life at once. In fact, Chopra encourages you to take them on slowly and focus on one or two things at a time to feel better.

"I think at different stages in life there are different things that are out of balance," she says. For example, "At a time in my life, I realized that my sugar addiction was bad, but I was sleeping. I could move more. I was really happy with what I was doing professionally. But I wasn't laughing, and I had lost a sense of intellectual stimulation."

In terms of setting her own microstep practice, Chopra started a book club with a few friends (yes, it was as simple as that!).

"We'd get together once a month and talk about a book, open wine," she says. "It became an excuse to just have fun, laugh, and have a community."

According to Chopra, taking this small action helped her fulfill her intention of increasing the laughter and intellectual stimulation in her life (the sugar addiction, she realized, was ultimately due to the stress and pressure from releasing a new book).

Joining a book club is just one of the many small things, Chopra realized, that can have a significant impact on our minds. "It was a very small thing, but it had a dramatic shift in bringing more joy in my life," she adds.

The New Year can encompass heavy promises and large-scale resolutions, but sometimes taking small steps toward fulfillment is a better way to reach your goals—and can make you feel less anxious in the process.

Whether it's joining a Chopra-esque book club, finding a new hobby, or setting your alarm 30 minutes earlier, find the microsteps that work best for your personal journey toward mindfulness. This microstep practice can help you find realistic, tangible ways to reach your goals, and it might help you discover what truly matters to you. Take it from Chopra—after all, if there's one person to take mindfulness advice from, let it be the daughter of the famous Deepak Chopra, himself.