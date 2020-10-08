Lattes make for a creamy and delicious morning drink, whether you make it with almond, oat, or other milk options. But rather than reaching for syrups or unnaturally flavored additions for your morning cup, this chocolate collagen powder provides a smooth, rich cacao powder-powdered drink infused with added skin care benefits.

Simply stir in two scoops of the powder in your morning latte (be it homemade or coffee-shop purchased). You’ll get a mocha-like decadence with the organic Peruvian cacao powder (the highest quality, we might add) and subtle sweetness of the coconut sugar. But unlike other chocolate-flavored powders, there’s no pungent aftertaste that lingers.

As if getting a better-for-you sweet, yet low-sugar, latte wasn’t enough, adding in grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate comes with a few other skin benefits. Most notably, of course, is the hydrolyzed collagen peptides. These are short chains of amino acids that are able to be absorbed by the body, which then support your skin cell’s fibroblasts—or the part of the cells that create collagen and elastin, naturally. Essentially they help your skin naturally produce collagen on its own, maintaining healthy collagen levels in the body.

The powder also contains a host of ingredients for full-body benefits. There’s vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that not only neutralizes free radicals, but also is vital in the collagen synthesis production process. Vitamin E is another antioxidant that bolsters vitamin C’s potency as well as supports skin and hair health in its own right. Hyaluronic acid also provides a buffering layer of hydration for the skin (HA is naturally found in the body, but starts to decline as we age; this decline contributes to the drier skin many experience as they get older.)