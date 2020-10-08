mindbodygreen

A Chocolate Collagen Powder That Makes For A Low-Sugar Latte Swap

Alexandra Engler
October 8, 2020

Come cozy fall weather—when temperatures dip and the urge for comfort foods and drinks rises—many of us reach for a rich, decedent, latte as a sweat pick-me-up. Nothing wrong with that! Yearly changes inspire taste changes like they do clothing swaps: We just can’t help but to crave certain foods and snacks with each new seasonal atmosphere, no?

However, if you’re looking for a healthier sub to drink every morning, rather than the sugar-loaded lattes at your local coffee shop, you can enjoy a decadent coffee with this simple supplement swap: mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate

How this collagen supplement can make your morning latte healthier—and more delicious. 

Lattes make for a creamy and delicious morning drink, whether you make it with almond, oat, or other milk options. But rather than reaching for syrups or unnaturally flavored additions for your morning cup, this chocolate collagen powder provides a smooth, rich cacao powder-powdered drink infused with added skin care benefits. 

Simply stir in two scoops of the powder in your morning latte (be it homemade or coffee-shop purchased). You’ll get a mocha-like decadence with the organic Peruvian cacao powder (the highest quality, we might add) and subtle sweetness of the coconut sugar. But unlike other chocolate-flavored powders, there’s no pungent aftertaste that lingers. 

As if getting a better-for-you sweet, yet low-sugar, latte wasn’t enough, adding in grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate comes with a few other skin benefits. Most notably, of course, is the hydrolyzed collagen peptides. These are short chains of amino acids that are able to be absorbed by the body, which then support your skin cell’s fibroblasts—or the part of the cells that create collagen and elastin, naturally. Essentially they help your skin naturally produce collagen on its own, maintaining healthy collagen levels in the body. 

The powder also contains a host of ingredients for full-body benefits. There’s vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that not only neutralizes free radicals, but also is vital in the collagen synthesis production process. Vitamin E is another antioxidant that bolsters vitamin C’s potency as well as supports skin and hair health in its own right. Hyaluronic acid also provides a buffering layer of hydration for the skin (HA is naturally found in the body, but starts to decline as we age; this decline contributes to the drier skin many experience as they get older.)

The takeaway. 

Indulging in a decadent latte come fall is a near right of seasonal passage. But it doesn’t always need to be an indulgence, per se. With a few scoops of a rich, subtle collagen powder, you’ll get a low-sugar sweet treat, loaded with other skin care actives. 

 

