9 Easy Ways To Reset Your Diet At The End Of Summer
1. Focus on fluid and fiber.
If I'm feeling sluggish after an indulgent holiday weekend or like I could have taken it a little easier on some of the summer treats, I generally focus on fluid and fiber to help get my digestion back on track. I drink plenty of water and incorporate fiber-rich vegetables, fruits (especially berries), nuts, seeds, and avocado. If bloating is an issue, I try some bloat-reducing foods like cucumber, asparagus, citrus, and potassium-rich foods like tomatoes may be helpful. If I'm dealing with constipation, I sip on magnesium citrate powder with warm water before bed as a gentle way of stimulating digestion. The transition of late summer into early fall is also a great time to throw out any crap in your fridge, freezer, and cabinets or to weed out any expired items. I like to restock with healthy staples that will help make it easy to stay on track with good habits come fall.
—Jess Cording, mbg Collective member and author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety
2. Drink more water.
I always try to make sure we're drinking enough water. We often mistake dehydration for hunger, so staying adequately hydrated can actually curb excess food intake. Not only that, but it also flushes out the system, getting rid of unwanted materials. I aim for 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day. The best way to drink that much is to keep a large refillable canteen on me at all times to sip throughout the day. I aim to refill it as many times as it takes to hit my water intake goal.
—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of Nutrition Curator
3. Start eating more grounding foods.
The transition to fall is a beautiful opportunity to tune in to your body's needs, which change with the seasons. I always see if I'm craving warmer foods or fewer raw vegetables or cold foods. I see if my body starts wanting more substantial, grounding foods. I sometimes find that as the weather gets cooler, my body starts wanting heavy foods, almost like a squirrel stocking up on acorns as winter approaches.
—Ellen Vora, M.D., mbg Collective member and founder of EllenVora.com
4. Make your own cleaning water.
My favorite thing right now is bubbly cleansing mineral water. Make or buy sparkling water, and put a dropperful each of chlorophyll and trace minerals in there! It's a really easy way to get your minerals in, detox the liver, and get hydrated! I love to sip mine throughout the day for a gentle cleansing effect.
—Courtney Swan, M.S., and founder of Realfoodology
5. Quit sugar (and tell your friends!).
As the seasons change, I love to energize and revitalize my system with a gentle cleanse and detox. I'll often make it a simple cleanse by abstaining from sugar and processed foods, or I follow a guided cleanse program. I like to hold myself accountable by sharing about it on social media and put a reward in place for when I complete the cleanse. During my cleanse, I stock my kitchen with everything I need and make sure I'm prepared whenever I leave the house, and practice daily mindfulness (two minutes of meditation a day can aid in making rational choices, being more in touch with your feelings, and will improve your willpower).
—Sophie Jaffe, mbg Collective member and founder of Philosophie Superfoods
6. Cook at home.
If I am feeling like I need to get back on track after some summer indulgence, I keep a few fundamental tactics in mind: hydration, more home-cooked meals, low-inflammatory, whole foods, and blood sugar balance (healthy fats, moderate protein, high-quality carbohydrates). As long as I stay nutritionally aligned with these principles, I know I can't go wrong. A question I have also started to ask myself before eating is, "Will my body be grateful for what I am about to put into it?" Not only does this help me look at food through the lens of nourishment (rather than restriction), but bringing more intention and mindfulness to my meals helps prevent the cycle mentality.
—Sara McGlothlin, holistic nutritionist, founder of SaraMcGlothlin.com
7. Do a pantry clean-out!
My favorite way to reset for fall is to do a pantry and/or fridge clean-out at the end of the summer season. Toss that cereal that's been sitting in the back of your cabinet for the last four months, and make room for new healthy foods for the fall season (helllooo, all things pumpkin!). Setting yourself up with the right products and making room for new seasonal foods is half the battle. After all, if you don't have healthy foods readily available, you're not going to eat them!
—Leah Silberman, R.D., founder of Tovita Nutrition
8. Try a vice detox.
Because fresh produce is always at its most swoon-worthy in the summertime, I'm usually not as sinful with my weeknight eating. Drinking and deserting, on the other hand...well, let's just say back-to-school on the habit front is a welcome dose of reality. My favorite way to reset is by giving my liver a little break by removing its three biggest vices—sugar, alcohol, and caffeine—for a week. This is something I do every fall with my clients, and they always see incredibly quick results—clearer skin, calmer tummies, and after the initial hump, lots more energy.
—Phoebe Lapine, mbg Collective member and founder of Feed Me Phoebe
9. Sip bone broth.
Since your gut is the foundation of your health, I try to work on boosting my microbiome health, so I'm prepared for before fall and cold season hits. While healing your gut is a journey, I jump-start it with a bone broth cleanse. By sipping on bone broth or doing a period of bone broth fasting, otherwise known as brothing, I give my gut a break from irritating foods and provide it with super-healing nutrients like collagen, which works to repair the gut lining. When I'm done with the bone broth fast, I sip a cup of bone broth with every meal and up my intake of probiotic-rich foods like sauerkraut to get in more good immune-boosting bacteria.
—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.