mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

9 Easy Ways To Reset Your Diet At The End Of Summer

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by mapodile / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 3, 2019
Here at mbg, we don't believe in restrictive detoxes or a deprivation-based mindset—rather, we encourage a healthy life filled with nourishing and balanced indulgence. That said, it can be an act of self-care to gently reset your body with the shifting of the seasons, so we reached out to some of the country's best health experts to ask for simple shifts that lead to big results. Here's their advice:

1. Focus on fluid and fiber.

If I'm feeling sluggish after an indulgent holiday weekend or like I could have taken it a little easier on some of the summer treats, I generally focus on fluid and fiber to help get my digestion back on track. I drink plenty of water and incorporate fiber-rich vegetables, fruits (especially berries), nuts, seeds, and avocado. If bloating is an issue, I try some bloat-reducing foods like cucumber, asparagus, citrus, and potassium-rich foods like tomatoes may be helpful. If I'm dealing with constipation, I sip on magnesium citrate powder with warm water before bed as a gentle way of stimulating digestion. The transition of late summer into early fall is also a great time to throw out any crap in your fridge, freezer, and cabinets or to weed out any expired items. I like to restock with healthy staples that will help make it easy to stay on track with good habits come fall. 

—Jess Cording, mbg Collective member and author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety 

Article continues below

2. Drink more water.

I always try to make sure we're drinking enough water. We often mistake dehydration for hunger, so staying adequately hydrated can actually curb excess food intake. Not only that, but it also flushes out the system, getting rid of unwanted materials. I aim for 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day. The best way to drink that much is to keep a large refillable canteen on me at all times to sip throughout the day. I aim to refill it as many times as it takes to hit my water intake goal. 

—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of Nutrition Curator

3. Start eating more grounding foods.

The transition to fall is a beautiful opportunity to tune in to your body's needs, which change with the seasons. I always see if I'm craving warmer foods or fewer raw vegetables or cold foods. I see if my body starts wanting more substantial, grounding foods. I sometimes find that as the weather gets cooler, my body starts wanting heavy foods, almost like a squirrel stocking up on acorns as winter approaches. 

Ellen Vora, M.D., mbg Collective member and founder of EllenVora.com

Article continues below

4. Make your own cleaning water.

My favorite thing right now is bubbly cleansing mineral water. Make or buy sparkling water, and put a dropperful each of chlorophyll and trace minerals in there! It's a really easy way to get your minerals in, detox the liver, and get hydrated! I love to sip mine throughout the day for a gentle cleansing effect.

—Courtney Swan, M.S., and founder of Realfoodology

5. Quit sugar (and tell your friends!).

As the seasons change, I love to energize and revitalize my system with a gentle cleanse and detox. I'll often make it a simple cleanse by abstaining from sugar and processed foods, or I follow a guided cleanse program. I like to hold myself accountable by sharing about it on social media and put a reward in place for when I complete the cleanse. During my cleanse, I stock my kitchen with everything I need and make sure I'm prepared whenever I leave the house, and practice daily mindfulness (two minutes of meditation a day can aid in making rational choices, being more in touch with your feelings, and will improve your willpower).

Sophie Jaffe, mbg Collective member and founder of Philosophie Superfoods

Article continues below

6. Cook at home.

If I am feeling like I need to get back on track after some summer indulgence, I keep a few fundamental tactics in mind: hydration, more home-cooked meals, low-inflammatory, whole foods, and blood sugar balance (healthy fats, moderate protein, high-quality carbohydrates). As long as I stay nutritionally aligned with these principles, I know I can't go wrong. A question I have also started to ask myself before eating is, "Will my body be grateful for what I am about to put into it?" Not only does this help me look at food through the lens of nourishment (rather than restriction), but bringing more intention and mindfulness to my meals helps prevent the cycle mentality. 

Sara McGlothlin, holistic nutritionist, founder of SaraMcGlothlin.com

7. Do a pantry clean-out!

My favorite way to reset for fall is to do a pantry and/or fridge clean-out at the end of the summer season. Toss that cereal that's been sitting in the back of your cabinet for the last four months, and make room for new healthy foods for the fall season (helllooo, all things pumpkin!). Setting yourself up with the right products and making room for new seasonal foods is half the battle. After all, if you don't have healthy foods readily available, you're not going to eat them! 

Leah Silberman, R.D., founder of Tovita Nutrition

Article continues below

8. Try a vice detox.

Because fresh produce is always at its most swoon-worthy in the summertime, I'm usually not as sinful with my weeknight eating. Drinking and deserting, on the other hand...well, let's just say back-to-school on the habit front is a welcome dose of reality. My favorite way to reset is by giving my liver a little break by removing its three biggest vices—sugar, alcohol, and caffeine—for a week. This is something I do every fall with my clients, and they always see incredibly quick results—clearer skin, calmer tummies, and after the initial hump, lots more energy.

—Phoebe Lapine, mbg Collective member and founder of Feed Me Phoebe

9. Sip bone broth.

Since your gut is the foundation of your health, I try to work on boosting my microbiome health, so I'm prepared for before fall and cold season hits. While healing your gut is a journey, I jump-start it with a bone broth cleanse. By sipping on bone broth or doing a period of bone broth fasting, otherwise known as brothing, I give my gut a break from irritating foods and provide it with super-healing nutrients like collagen, which works to repair the gut lining. When I'm done with the bone broth fast, I sip a cup of bone broth with every meal and up my intake of probiotic-rich foods like sauerkraut to get in more good immune-boosting bacteria.

Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/9-easy-ways-to-reset-your-diet-at-end-of-summer

Your article and new folder have been saved!