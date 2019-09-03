9 Easy Ways To Reset Your Diet At The End Of Summer

If I'm feeling sluggish after an indulgent holiday weekend or like I could have taken it a little easier on some of the summer treats, I generally focus on fluid and fiber to help get my digestion back on track. I drink plenty of water and incorporate fiber-rich vegetables, fruits (especially berries), nuts, seeds, and avocado. If bloating is an issue, I try some bloat-reducing foods like cucumber, asparagus, citrus, and potassium-rich foods like tomatoes may be helpful. If I'm dealing with constipation, I sip on magnesium citrate powder with warm water before bed as a gentle way of stimulating digestion. The transition of late summer into early fall is also a great time to throw out any crap in your fridge, freezer, and cabinets or to weed out any expired items. I like to restock with healthy staples that will help make it easy to stay on track with good habits come fall.

—Jess Cording, mbg Collective member and author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety