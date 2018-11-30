mindbodygreen

Close banner
Wellness Trends

8 Wellness Essentials You Can Find At Kohl's

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
8 Wellness Essentials You Can Find At Kohl's

Photo by mbg Creative / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 30, 2018

Here at mbg, we believe that wellness should be accessible to everyone, no matter your ZIP code or the number in your bank account. We know that we all have a right to tools that will help us lead our healthiest lives, and that's why we're happy to support brands like Kohl's that are working to promote this sense of equity.

Beyond offering healthy perks to its employees (the company operates its own corporate wellness centers across the country, complete with health exams, screenings, and primary care services), Kohl's is bringing today's top wellness tools to the masses, all in one place and often at discounted prices. Here are a few that are in our cart this holiday season:


1. A Smart Thermostat

Beyond saving you 10 to 15 percent on your electric bill, a smart thermostat like Nest cuts back on your home's energy emissions too, making it an eco-friendly choice.


Nest Learning Thermostat ($249)

1. A Smart Thermostat
Nest

2. A kid-friendly compost bin

Start a compost bin at home AND teach your kid a thing or two about keeping food scraps out of the trash bin with this cute, child-friendly kit. It comes with a magnifying glass and activity journal to prompt them to get more involved in the process. If composting at home is new to you, this how-to guide will answer any questions you have before getting started.


Educational Insights Compost Kit & Decomposition Book ($24.99)

2. A kid-friendly compost bin
Kohl's

3. A diffuser

As we delve deeper into winter, the idea of filling the home with warming, comforting smells starts to sound more and more appealing. This diffuser is a beautiful vehicle for spreading your favorite essential oils far and wide, and we've got the perfect three to start with.


Airome Floral Ultra Sonic Essential Oil Diffuser ($49.99)

3. A diffuser
Koh's

4. A luxe foot bath

Take your spa nights to the next level with this bubbling foot bath that comes with a pedicure brush for cleansing and a special stone for exfoliating. Foot soaks feel so lovely after a long day, and you can make them an even more generous act of self-care with some Epsom salts and essential oils.


Homedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath ($69.99)

4. A luxe foot bath
Kohl's

5. A fitness tracker

You can track your steps, record your heart rate, and monitor your sleep with the Fitbit Versa, which Kohl's offers in an exclusive ruby color.


Fitbit Versa Smartwatch ($199)

5. A fitness tracker
Kohl's

6. An Instant Pot

If you already have an Instant Pot, you know: The things are life-changing. This one moonlights as a rice cooker and yogurt maker too, making it the perfect stage for all of your healthy meal preps. Here are some of our favorite recipes to start with.


Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker ($99)

6. An Instant Pot
Kohl's

7. The adult version of a bedtime story

By now, most of us know how important sleep is for overall health (and if you don't, read this)—and this gadget could help you get more of it. It comes stocked with relaxing soundtracks, color therapy lights, and alarms so you can banish your cellphone from the bedroom once and for all.


iHome Zenergy Bedside Sleep Therapy Speaker ($119.99)

7. The adult version of a bedtime story
Kohl's

8. Some cozy athleisure

Kohl's collaboration with Lauren Conrad is the definition of hygge vibes, filled with soothing hues and cozy fabrics. Case in point: These velvety sweatpants that masquerade as totally appropriate outerwear to rock this winter.

LC Lauren Conrad Weekend Velvet Jogger Pants ($40)

8. Some cozy athleisure
Kohl's

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Home

Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW
Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/8-wellness-essentials-from-kohls

Your article and new folder have been saved!