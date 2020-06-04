8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

What would be possible if we opened our minds and expanded our vision, including people and places beyond our current consciousness? The 2020 Sagittarius full moon on June 5 at 3:12 p.m. EDT can help us process truths that have been hidden in the shadows. With the lunar eclipse in candid Sagittarius, there will be more jaw-dropping headlines over the coming two to four weeks. Yet, these high-minded moonbeams could bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy.

How to process it all? This is the first eclipse in a series that will be striking the Sagittarius–Gemini axis for the coming two years. Eclipses reveal what's been "concealed," whether that's another person's point of view or injustices that have been committed right under our noses. Often, the first eclipse is the big disrupter, blowing the lid off an issue that's been boiling all along.

True to the fiery spirit of Sagittarius, a global uprising is underway this June. Outrage over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is smashing through centuries of racial inequity that have created a system of white supremacy and allowed for systemic human rights violations against the African diaspora around the globe.

This last full moon of spring is also known as the Full Strawberry Moon, called so by the Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather ripened strawberries. With all of 2020's karmic planetary influences, the world is being asked to clear the fields and deal with the crops that were born of seeds planted long ago.

Here are eight ways to harness the high-minded beams of the 2020 Sagittarius full moon lunar eclipse: