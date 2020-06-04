8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
What would be possible if we opened our minds and expanded our vision, including people and places beyond our current consciousness? The 2020 Sagittarius full moon on June 5 at 3:12 p.m. EDT can help us process truths that have been hidden in the shadows. With the lunar eclipse in candid Sagittarius, there will be more jaw-dropping headlines over the coming two to four weeks. Yet, these high-minded moonbeams could bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy.
How to process it all? This is the first eclipse in a series that will be striking the Sagittarius–Gemini axis for the coming two years. Eclipses reveal what's been "concealed," whether that's another person's point of view or injustices that have been committed right under our noses. Often, the first eclipse is the big disrupter, blowing the lid off an issue that's been boiling all along.
True to the fiery spirit of Sagittarius, a global uprising is underway this June. Outrage over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is smashing through centuries of racial inequity that have created a system of white supremacy and allowed for systemic human rights violations against the African diaspora around the globe.
This last full moon of spring is also known as the Full Strawberry Moon, called so by the Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather ripened strawberries. With all of 2020's karmic planetary influences, the world is being asked to clear the fields and deal with the crops that were born of seeds planted long ago.
Here are eight ways to harness the high-minded beams of the 2020 Sagittarius full moon lunar eclipse:
1. Tell the truth, to others and to yourself.
Truth is one of humanity's highest virtues. Yet, why do we spend so much time avoiding it or spinning it into some kind of a warped dubstep remix? Like a spoonful of cough syrup, honesty can indeed be brutal (and bitter) when we get our first taste. But if we're brave enough, it can also set us free! That's the theme of this keeping-it-real, tell-it-like-it-is lunar eclipse. Sagittarius is the zodiac's most brutally honest sign, and full moons always bring with it a big reveal.
Confessing is always better than having someone else expose your story. Social media is lit up with testimonials from every angle, from white people opening their eyes to privilege for the first time to POCs finally having the freedom to share the pain of living in a world of silencing and oppression. While it can be painful to read these accounts, this authentic level of reflection and sharing is what the Sagittarius full moon is calling for.
2. But ditch the denial.
Let's face it: Denial zaps a lot of life-force energy. The 2020 Sagittarius full moon could expose the full panoramic view of something you've avoided or covered up. If you've been unable to pinpoint the source of your suffering, la luna could expose a blind spot or two. While seeing yourself this objectively may be jarring, it will also be enlightening. In the words of Cornel West, "It takes courage to look in the mirror and see past your reflection to who you really are when you take off the mask, when you're not performing the same old routines and social roles. It takes courage to ask: 'How did I become so well-adjusted to injustice?'"
3. Step out of your comfort zone.
Sagittarius is the worldly traveler, which is a concept most of us have to interpret metaphorically with 2020's virus restrictions. Under this year's full moon, the journey is more of an "inside job" that involves examining ways we have been myopic or closed off to the perspectives of other people. This lunar eclipse is calling people in power to get uncomfortable, speak up, and change the system from within—which, in turn, can have a true ripple effect across the globe.
And yes, this full moon might very well be the cue we need to break out our suitcases and safely sojourn to new terrain. No matter our coordinates, cross-cultural connections will also get a powerful boost from the Sagittarius full moon. Time to work together instead of sharpening the lines that divide us. While no, you may not be able to hop a plane to Bali tomorrow, you can practice a new language on the Duolingo app, cook an Indonesian meal (do the words "gado gado" mean anything to you?), or take a class in the meantime.
4. Indulge in healthy hedonism.
At the full moon in Sagittarius, enjoy your physicality in an empowered and conscious way instead of hitting the mute button. Some will find you to be "too much," but don't let that stop you from being your authentic, full-bodied self. Take a long walk to process the pain of the world and the emotions that are being aroused. You might not be able to dance it away, but there is power in a playlist that helps you move stuck pain through (and out of) your body.
Sagittarius is ruled by abundant Jupiter, mythic god of the feast. So you're gluten-free, don't eat dairy, swore off red meat? Well, maybe you take a day off from all that to indulge—so long as it doesn’t jeopardize your health, of course. Or, find a way to combine plant-based and pleasure in a single, believable sentence.
5. Channel your raw instincts.
While Sagittarius has a cerebral side, the mythical Centaur is a horse from the waist down. As wise and worldly as Sagittarius energy can be, it can also be rather randy, forever in pursuit of instant gratification and wild adventure. Can that get complicated? In our binary culture of either/or it sure can. But Sagittarius energy is here to show us that we can be smart and sexy, powerful and works in progress, ribald and respectful of other's boundaries.
6. Commune with Mother Nature—and your higher self.
Globe-trotting Sagittarius always feels most expansive in a wide-open space. If it's possible to get out into nature to soak up these moonbeams, do. Freeing your mind also broadens your horizons. Sign up for an online seminar, invest in coaching sessions, read that metaphysical book your enlightened friend insists has changed her life. Because freedom-loving Sagittarius energy inspires us to learn but hates to sit still, you might try one of these books in audio format or even listen to a podcast by one of your favorite idealists so you can take it all in while you partake in an all-day hike.
7. Join the conversation.
The injustices of our times are a global responsibility, and as the past year has proved in skywriting, racism, sexism, and other -isms are alive and well, whether they show up in headline-grabbing violations or as overt attacks of micro-aggressions. Sociological Sag encourages us to increase our awareness around privilege, social inequality, and intergroup relation. Self-educating is also a big Sagittarius pursuit. Before you go spouting off what you think is true, make sure you've got the knowledge to back it up.
We all need to learn how to be more sensitive and aware of each other's worlds in this era of cultural appropriation and divisiveness. But many people are shut down by fear of saying the wrong thing, which stops them from even beginning the learning process. We're fans of the book by Sagittarius Francesca Ramsey Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist. This list of anti-racist resources from the Fold magazine can be a powerful jumping-off point for people whose eyes are just opening to inequities.
8. Gather your motley crew.
Despite the aforementioned matters, on a one-on-one level, Sagittarius is all about rolling with your "soul family," too—a motley crew united by shared values, interests, and philosophies. At this 2020 Sagittarius full moon, rally your kindred spirits and find spaces online and in your community where you can unite with people who share your vision and values. Go out of your way to welcome people from backgrounds different from your own.
As Mother Teresa said, "The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved." Global ambassador Sagittarius helps us connect across boundaries.