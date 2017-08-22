Single parents and their children form a special—and often intense—bond. With no one to hand off to, you’ll ride the roller coaster of life’s ups and downs together, like it or not. At a much younger age than you’d imagine, you’ll find your kids will appreciate the sacrifices you make to be two-parents-in-one. It’s harder for your kids to take you for granted when they see there is just one of you making it all happen. And the day they actually say thank you will melt your heart.

While I had no intention of raising my son alone, I wouldn’t have it any other way. We have a closeness and intensity to our relationship that I value above all else. As he himself put it to me at the tender age of 13, "Momma, there’s no one in the whole world who knows you as well as I do." While the truth of his statement took me by surprise, I appreciated his ability to articulate it at such a young age.

Whether you parent alone or not, enjoy the fleeting years your kids spend under your roof. They grow up too fast.

