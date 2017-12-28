8 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Want To Live A Truly Joyful Life

One of the most important understandings we can have in life is that our thoughts are creative, and at any given moment we are either creating what we want or what we don’t want. Negative thoughts, judgments, and criticism of yourself and others, complaints, false beliefs, grudges and resentments, anger and blame, and eating junk foods are creating what you don’t want. These kinds of low-frequency thoughts and low-frequency foods not only block access to your higher guidance and may be creating health problems, but being this unloving to yourself is telling the universe that you don’t count; you are not important.

Creating what you do want, to fully live your own life, occurs when you focus on what brings you true, heartfelt joy, and on gratitude for your current blessings. When you revel in the beauty of nature, are thankful for healthy food, and focus on loving yourself and others, you not only raise your frequency and open your heart to accessing your higher guidance, but you are also giving the universe a message to co-create with you, as you fully express yourself on the planet.

If you are not happy with your current life or you're feeling anything less than peace, joy, and inner fullness, start to notice your thoughts and the foods you are putting into your body. Notice how your thoughts and foods make you feel. Our feelings are our inner guidance system, always instantly letting us know whether we are on or off track with our true soul’s journey, so learning to stay present in your body with your feelings is vital to learning to live your own life.