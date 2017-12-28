8 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Want To Live A Truly Joyful Life
We know deep down that we're here on this planet to fully live our own lives, not the life someone else thinks we should be living. But with all the noise and the busyness of our lives, it can be easy to forget that.
Are you doing the work your heart and soul loves, or are you doing work you think you "should" do? Have you ignored the promptings of your deeper desires of how you want to express your unique gifts on the planet—your passionate purpose—and instead doing what society expects of you? Ask yourself these questions to find out:
- Are you giving yourself up in a relationship to try to preserve the relationship rather than being true to yourself regarding your interests, values, work, parenting, or sexuality?
- Are you ignoring what truly brings you joy to not rock the boat?
- Do you eat the way you feel is healthiest for you, or are you going along with what a partner, doctor, expert, or the media says is right for you?
- Are you dressing the way you want to dress, or are you going along with trends or what a partner wants?
- Do you spend your free time in ways that bring you joy, or do you go along with what others want?
- Do you feel free to follow your heart and soul, or do you believe that you are trapped in something that you can’t get out of?
- Are you operating from fear of rejection regarding your choices, or are you operating from what’s loving to yourself—what’s in your highest good?
- Do you believe that your life is scripted for you, or do you believe that you have the free will to make the choices that bring you joy?
Now that you've asked yourself these questions, you probably have a pretty good idea of what the answer to my initial question is. We are each here to fully express ourselves in whatever loving and creative ways bring us joy. Your joy lets you know that you are on the right track, and your anger, anxiety, depression, guilt, shame, numbness, or emptiness let you know that you are out of alignment with why you are on the planet.
Recognizing low-frequency thoughts.
One of the most important understandings we can have in life is that our thoughts are creative, and at any given moment we are either creating what we want or what we don’t want. Negative thoughts, judgments, and criticism of yourself and others, complaints, false beliefs, grudges and resentments, anger and blame, and eating junk foods are creating what you don’t want. These kinds of low-frequency thoughts and low-frequency foods not only block access to your higher guidance and may be creating health problems, but being this unloving to yourself is telling the universe that you don’t count; you are not important.
Creating what you do want, to fully live your own life, occurs when you focus on what brings you true, heartfelt joy, and on gratitude for your current blessings. When you revel in the beauty of nature, are thankful for healthy food, and focus on loving yourself and others, you not only raise your frequency and open your heart to accessing your higher guidance, but you are also giving the universe a message to co-create with you, as you fully express yourself on the planet.
If you are not happy with your current life or you're feeling anything less than peace, joy, and inner fullness, start to notice your thoughts and the foods you are putting into your body. Notice how your thoughts and foods make you feel. Our feelings are our inner guidance system, always instantly letting us know whether we are on or off track with our true soul’s journey, so learning to stay present in your body with your feelings is vital to learning to live your own life.
