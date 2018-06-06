To Lift Or Not To Lift? 7 Women On Why They Lift Weights

There's a new wave of weightlifting underway–and this time around, it includes women. What was once mostly reserved as a workout for men has now made its way into the general health and wellness scene, with women in particular taking up an interest in strength-training to supplement their exercise routines. Even though weightlifting is recommended by the American College of Sports Medicine recommends as integral to any adult's daily workout routine, women have rarely been pegged as weightlifters. Now, with a more mind-body approach, weightlifting is back on the radar for wellness enthusiasts everywhere.

We asked seven women to speak on their experiences with weightlifting—why they do it, how they started, and how it makes them feel. Read on for their personal anecdotes, tips on getting started, and motivation to expand beyond your usual repertoire of movement.