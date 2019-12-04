It's easy to believe that sprucing your space with natural décor, like cut flowers, is environmentally friendly. But think outside of the vase. Those flowers from your supermarket are often wrapped in cellophane, which, though biodegradable, often still ends up in landfills. When trapped in landfills without oxygen, the cellophane will release methane, a greenhouse gas that can warm the environment. The flowers themselves do the same thing when thrown in the trash rather than composted.

Gathering greenery and wildflowers from outside can create beautiful tablescapes, without the environmental impacts. After they die, try pressing them.