7 MD-Approved Ways You Can Make Your Resolutions Permanent In 2020

I used to think that if I didn't have an hour to work out, it wasn't worth even stepping foot inside a gym. But over the last year, I've learned that you can accomplish a lot with your body in 20 minutes. And I know that doing anything, even five minutes of cardio, is better than doing nothing.

Whether you don't have the time or simply aren't in the mood to work out, trying to do just five minutes on the treadmill or a bike can have big benefits—and can help turn around your mind and mood, spurring you to work out longer. Similarly, if you don't feel like doing pushups and planks, tell yourself to do one rep or hold a plank for just 10 seconds—again, doing either is better than doing nothing, and you might find yourself eager to crank out more once you're on the floor. The same is true of walking or doing just about any type of physical activity: Setting low expectations when you're time-crunched or unmotivated is one of the easiest and most effective ways to get moving and stay moving.