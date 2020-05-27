The study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, surveyed 868 British adults about how much sexual activity they were having each week since they began self-isolating and social distancing. Sexual activity was defined as “sexual intercourse, masturbation, petting, or fondling.”

The results? Just 40% of people reported engaging sexual activity on a weekly basis. That means 60% of people weren’t having sex⁠—including masturbation—even once a week.

Some of the reasons for this are obvious: People who are single or who aren’t cohabitating with a partner don’t have anyone to have sex with during self-isolation. Among couples who are sheltering in place together, the overwhelming stress and anxiety of the pandemic can trample sexual desire and make it hard to really get in the mood, even if you are spending a lot of time at home with your partner.

“Any kind of instability that leads to anxiety, there’s nothing sexy about that,” AASECT-certified sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, tells mbg. “It’s hard to ground yourself. It’s hard to be present with your partner if you’re worried about things. And it’s probably worth mentioning too: if couples have older parents or if they have friends that are sick or if they have a lot of anxiety about themselves getting sick, just the umbrella of that anxiety is going to diminish libido.”