Happy St. Patty's! Here Are 6 Ways To Make Your Own Luck (Whether Or Not You're Irish)

As you see evidence of being lucky in your life, even if it's something small like pulling up to a packed grocery store parking lot right as someone in front is leaving their space, don't just shrug it off. Instead, you might say a mantra like, "Things are always coming together for me," then feel that lucky energy in your body.

Often, the best way to manifest something is by changing the way you feel or the energy you are giving off. When you are having a calm day with no emotional upsets, practice feeling lucky and let that energy go out into the universe to attract more luck to you.