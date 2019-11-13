mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

An Interior Designer's Favorite Tips For Making Your Home Cozy This Fall

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 13, 2019

The best thing about the weather outside getting colder? It's an excuse to make your home that much cozier. As proved by the great hygge phenomenon of 2017 (that's somehow still going strong), people worldwide crave all things comfy and candlelit—especially when seasons start to turn.

Alessandra Wood, Ph.D., a design historian and VP of style at online interior design service Modsy, thinks the craze may have to do with our increasingly private lifestyles. "Culturally we're seeing this shift where people are using their homes as a source of comfort because they're spending more and more time there," she says. Online shopping, an increase in remote workers, and the rise of the self-care movement mean that Americans are spending days more at home per year, on average, than they did at the turn of the century.

We picked Wood's very design-savvy brain for ideas on how to make your entire home feel like a warm hug this fall and winter, and her tips have us dreaming of turmeric pottery, flannel sheets, and vintage accents.

In every room: Embrace the season's fresh palette.

"I love what's happening with color this fall," Wood says. "The colors that are really everywhere are these saturated, earthy tones like terra-cotta, rust, and turmeric." Since these shades are saturated but not too aggressive or distracting, they can be used almost like neutrals. Bonus: They have an earthiness to them that's reminiscent of a pile of fall leaves.

Shop the trend:

<p>Lotta Vase</p>
1

Lotta Vase

Paper & Clay $38.00
<p>Sherpa Throw Pillow</p>
2

Sherpa Throw Pillow

Urban Outfitters $34.00
<p>Golden Healer Quartz Point</p>
3

Golden Healer Quartz Point

Energy Muse $24.95
Article continues below

In every room: Cluster your candles.

Lighting candles when it's cold and dark out may not be a groundbreaking idea, but Wood has a smart new tip for emphasizing your sensory collection: "Cluster candles together and light a few at a time to mimic the aura of a fireplace."

Shop the trend:

<p>Dappled Wood</p>
1

Dappled Wood

Otherland $36.00
<p>Parks - Yosemite</p>
2

Parks - Yosemite

Paddywax $34.00
<p>13" Taper Candle </p>
3

13" Taper Candle

Hawkins New York $8.00

In every room: Say "in with the old."

Wood has noticed that antique portraits and vintage furniture are having a resurgence in the design world. While there's really never a bad time to invest in antiques (they're typically super well-made and more sustainable than buying new, after all), fall feels especially fitting. "I think antiques add beauty and warmth to a home. It makes your space feel a little more layered, with a special note of tradition," she says.

Article continues below

Shop the trend:

AptDeco, 1stdibs, One Kings Lane

In the living room: Bring on the texture.

"Textured elements like velvet, fur, cashmere, and flannel create a cozy vibe in your space," says Wood. She especially loves the look of velvet accent pillows and drapes in deep, rich shades and cashmere pillows and throws. "Layer these on your sofa or even your bed for a cloud-like experience... If you get into the routine of putting these elements away when it starts to get warm, you'll create a ritual of creating a cozy space when the season changes."

Shop the trend:

<p>Matte Velvet Curtain</p>
1

Matte Velvet Curtain

Anthropologie $238.00–$318.00
<p>Cheery Yellows Pillow Set</p>
2

Cheery Yellows Pillow Set

west elm $155.00
<p>Kilo Cashmere Blanket </p>
3

Kilo Cashmere Blanket

Naadam $325.00
Article continues below

In the bedroom: Swap out your sheets.

Wood says that flannel is the perfect material to make your bed a cozy haven through winter: "You don't have to opt for the traditional plaid if that's not your style, as you can get neutral-colored flannel sheets for a more sophisticated look."

Shop the trend:

<p>Cloud Brushed&nbsp;Organic Flannel Sheets</p>
1

Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets

Coyuchi $48.00–$318.00
<p>Flannel Sheet Set </p>
2

Flannel Sheet Set

Boll & Branch $185.00–$315.00
<p>Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set</p>
3

Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

L.L. Bean $99.00–$139.00

In the kitchen: Roll out a patterned rug.

In the quest for a cozy home, kitchens are too often neglected. Add a layer of softness to the otherwise stark room with a rug (yes, a rug!). Just be sure to go with a darker, patterned option that can conceal food spills. "I'd also layer in dish towels to add softness to the space," adds Wood. "Hanging pots and pans is another French concept that feels cozy somehow."

Shop the trend:

<p>Frames Rug Oat</p>
1

Frames Rug Oat

Minna $280.00
<p>Ferm Living Christmas Tea Towel</p>
2

Ferm Living Christmas Tea Towel

Huset $17.00
<p>Cookware &amp; Cabinet Organizer Set</p>
3

Cookware & Cabinet Organizer Set

Caraway Home $395.00

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/6-ways-to-make-every-room-of-your-home-cozy

Your article and new folder have been saved!