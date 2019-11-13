The best thing about the weather outside getting colder? It's an excuse to make your home that much cozier. As proved by the great hygge phenomenon of 2017 (that's somehow still going strong), people worldwide crave all things comfy and candlelit—especially when seasons start to turn.

Alessandra Wood, Ph.D., a design historian and VP of style at online interior design service Modsy, thinks the craze may have to do with our increasingly private lifestyles. "Culturally we're seeing this shift where people are using their homes as a source of comfort because they're spending more and more time there," she says. Online shopping, an increase in remote workers, and the rise of the self-care movement mean that Americans are spending days more at home per year, on average, than they did at the turn of the century.

We picked Wood's very design-savvy brain for ideas on how to make your entire home feel like a warm hug this fall and winter, and her tips have us dreaming of turmeric pottery, flannel sheets, and vintage accents.