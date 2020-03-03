One manager we met devised another great way to get employees to inform him of small successes. He asked them to write up and email him quick case studies of their own wins. The results were one-or two-page (max) summaries where the employee described the problem faced, what steps they took to resolve it (the action), who else was involved (the team), and the results achieved. The employee then got to take five minutes in the next staff meeting to explain the win and, most importantly, what they learned from the experience and if there was anything she might do differently if faced with the same situation.

The employee was grateful to those who helped them, and the manager then took a moment to express gratitude for the win himself. He told us this has really boosted the engagement of his team.

Ameet Mallik, executive vice president and head of US Novartis Oncology, told us in his weekly Friday touch point meetings with his leadership team, he has begun asking each participant to say something that happened during the week they are proud of, of that they are grateful for.

“It sets a tone for the rest of the call. It takes ten minutes for everyone to contribute, and it is a very powerful way of institutionalizing gratitude and positivity,” he said. Pretty soft stuff for a left-brained executive who finished in the top 5 percent of his Wharton MBA class and has an advanced degree in biotechnology from Northwestern, but Mallik is a remarkable executive who understands how to implement a “we” versus “me” mindset in his team.