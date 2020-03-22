Spending time in nature really helps you focus on the here and now, freeing your mind from the chatter and clutter of everyday life and helping you feel like part of something larger than yourself. Whether you're walking in the woods, gazing at the stars and moon, or looking closely at the flowers that are starting to bloom around us, these experiences elicit a sense of awe, a feeling of reverential respect and wonder that we feel in the presence of something that's majestic or that transcends our understanding of the world.

Now that we're living in a time of social distancing and sheltering in place, it may seem more difficult, if not impossible—particularly if you live in an urban area—to tune into the awe-inspiring effects of the natural world.

But that's not true. Here are some ways, both large and small, that you can reclaim the gifts of nature and get them on your side, wherever you live: