Staying healthy when you travel is easier than ever these days. Hotels are offering gyms and in-room fitness videos for streaming, healthier snacks are popping up in convenience stores, and vegan options and salad bars are improving the airport experience of flyers everywhere. But just because we have access to options that support our well-being doesn't mean we always take them.

On average, I travel anywhere from one to two weeks a month. Just in time for holiday travel season, here are six things I never do when I travel. While this time of year is one to relax and celebrate with family and friends, incorporating some of these tips into your routine will keep you from totally derailing your health goals come January 1: