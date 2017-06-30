6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 30)

New research released by JAMA Internal Medicine has found that more people are reporting on health issues caused by cosmetics. The data isn't perfect: most issues reported are short-term, and it may have been heavily influenced by the WEN by Chaz Dean products, which caused hair loss, balding, and rashes in several thousand women. The bright side? We're one step closer to having a screening process in place for dangerous ingredients in our personal care products. (CNN)