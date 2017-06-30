mindbodygreen

Close banner

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 30)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 30)

Photo by Aubrie LeGault

June 30, 2017 — 9:05 AM

1. The jury is still out on the effectiveness of acupuncture.

A new study released by JAMA Internal Medicine looked at two reviews—one on stress-induced urinary incontinence and another on infertility—and found that acupuncture only actually helped the women with urinary incontinence. While it's not an apples to apples comparison, this research suggests that we have a lot to learn about integrating eastern medicine into the western world. (Live Science)

2. 60+ studies agree, to lose weight it's about eating less, not exercising.

While exercise is proven to be great for overall health, it's not necessary for weight loss. Restricting calories is the most effective way to lose weight and keep it off. But please don't quit the gym! Your body will thank you. (Vox)

Article continues below

3. It's time we finally make clean air a priority.

According to a new study, air pollution—even levels that have been deemed "safe" by the EPA—is contributing to 12,000 U.S. deaths a year, and people of color are disproportionately affected by it. "It's very strong, compelling evidence that currently, the safety standards are not safe enough," says a study researcher. (NPR)

4. According to a new study, reported adverse health effects linked to cosmetics and personal care products has doubled.

New research released by JAMA Internal Medicine has found that more people are reporting on health issues caused by cosmetics. The data isn't perfect: most issues reported are short-term, and it may have been heavily influenced by the WEN by Chaz Dean products, which caused hair loss, balding, and rashes in several thousand women. The bright side? We're one step closer to having a screening process in place for dangerous ingredients in our personal care products. (CNN)

Article continues below

5. Sleep deprived? Don’t argue with your partner.

New research from the Ohio State University Institute for Behavioral Medicine research tested couples for inflammation related to the stress response and found that less sleep was associated with increased inflammation when they had had a conflict with their other half. (Quartz)

6. Food as medicine is especially important when it comes to diabetes.

Sam Inkinen, a wealthy businessman was diagnosed with pre-diabetes. But he skipped the doctor and tried a low-carb, high-fat diet, which fixed his blood sugar problems. It inspired him to launch Virta Helath, an app that combines his love for data with the medical approach that prevented his diabetes. (Fortune)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/6-things-you-need-to-know-today-june-30-2017

Your article and new folder have been saved!