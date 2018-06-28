6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 28, 2018)

Wellness is a $3.7 trillion industry right now, and Anthropologie is the latest retailer leaning into it. "Wellness by Anthropologie" launched in 12 stores around the country this week—with more locations planned for fall—as a dedicated section selling goods from crystals to all-natural cleaning products. It was created to let shoppers "explore all the products in an environment where she can see, touch, and feel them to find what works best for her," said the brand’s beauty merchandise manager. (Racked)