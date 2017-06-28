6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 28)

Putting off your workout? You might want to move it to the top your priority list. Because according to new research, not only is exercise good for you from a physical standpoint—it's also vital for brain health. The latest science suggests that over time, our brains have evolved to adapt to stress and anxiety, and one of the main modes it has found for releasing it is physical movement. What are you waiting for? Lace up those sneakers and get moving. (Science Daily)