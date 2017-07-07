mindbodygreen

Close banner

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 7, 2017)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 7, 2017)

Photo by Ann-Sophie Fjelloe-Jensen

July 7, 2017 — 9:10 AM

1. Want to give your brain a boost? Exercise.

More specifically, engage in some type of aerobic exercise. We're talking biking, hiking, walking, running—whatever floats your boat. A new study found that regular aerobic activity boosts brain volume in the areas associated with executive function and reasoning and may prevent memory loss down the road. That's one reason to lace up your sneakers! (Time)

2. Not all vitamin Ds are created equal.

Researchers from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom found that vitamin D3 was twice as effective as D2 at raising vitamin D levels in the body, which is a pretty major difference, especially since vitamin D deficiency is extremely common. This new knowledge may prompt major health organizations to change their supplementation guidelines. (Medical News Today)

Article continues below

3. If you couldn't smell, you'd probably lose weight.

Researchers at U.C.-Berkeley found that when mice were genetically altered to be unable to smell, they lost 16 percent of their body weight, even when eating the same fatty foods as mice who could smell. This lends credence to the theory that it's not just about what you eat but how your brain perceives what you're eating that affects your metabolism. (NBC Washington)

4. The future of vajazzling is actually a really bad idea.

Pretty Women Inc.'s new Passion Dust is marketed as something to add "sparkle and flavor to your natural vaginal fluids to make the experience of lovemaking that much more fun and enjoyable for you and your partner." Unsurprisingly, doctors are not on board with the intimate glitter bombs. Ingredients include gelatin, starch-based edible glitter, acacia (gum arabic) powder, Zea Mays starch, and vegetable stearate, and gynecologists say putting this stuff down there can throw off the pH balance of your lady parts, making you vulnerable to all kinds of unpleasant infections. (Gizmodo)

Article continues below

5. Could global warming be worse than expected?

A new study showed that the metrics used to predict temperature rises may not be yielding accurate results, meaning the planet could be warming more quickly and intensely than feared. "The hope was that climate sensitivity was lower and the Earth is not going to warm as much," said Cristian Proistosescu, who led the research at Harvard University. "There was this wave of optimism." Now is the time to change our behavior and help our planet. (The Guardian)

6. Turns out that "period brain fog" is a myth.

A small-scale study published in Behavior Neuroscience has debunked the idea that women don't perform as well during their periods. Researchers tested a group of 68 women and measured their hormone levels while testing their mental ability. As it turns out, there's no such thing as period brain. (CBS)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/6-things-you-need-to-know-today-july-7-2017

Your article and new folder have been saved!