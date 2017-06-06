6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 6)
1. Self-care, a product of the internet, belongs to millennials.
The generation spending more time online is the same one supporting the $10 billion self-care industry. Is there an element of self-absorption to the pursuit of self-care? Maybe, but more than self-absorption, experts are seeing self-knowledge. Millennials' awareness of mental health, physical well-being, and identity issues may make them the most empathetic generation to date. (NPR)
2. Harriette Thompson, 94, has become the oldest woman ever to complete a half-marathon.
Thompson ran the Rock'n'Roll marathon in San Diego this past Sunday, with family alongside her, and raised money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in the process. The two-time cancer survivor ran the half-marathon in 2015 but was unable to compete in 2016 due to squamous cell carcinoma. This year, Thompson was clearly back on her game. (Washington Post)
3. Social jet lag is a real thing—and it could be making you sick.
Are you sleeping in way later on the weekends than during the week? If your answer if yes, you might have social jet lag. New research shows that it can negatively affect your mood and energy levels and increase your risk for heart disease. (Medical News Today)
4. Afraid of dying? Here's some interesting insight into end-of-life emotions.
While many of us have fearful thoughts surrounding death, new research out of the University of Southern Carolina at Chapel Hill suggests that at the very end of most people's lives their emotions aren't negative, lonely, or fearful. Instead, their final moments are full of love and social connection. (Science Daily)
5. Nike, Under Armour, and Amazon speak out against Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.
While fashion is pinned as one of the top-10 natural-resource-intensive industries, individual brands—particularly activewear—are openly speaking out against the president's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. (Racked)
6. NYC is showing the rest of the world how composting is done.
New York’s residential organics collection program is already the largest in the country. The city has implemented a multimillion-dollar campaign to turn food scraps and yard waste into compost, and it's easier than ever for residents to hand in their trash responsibly. (NYT)
