We get it—spray sunscreens triumph in terms of ease, especially if you have young, fidgety family members. But taking the extra few minutes to coat yourself with a cream is well worth it, according to the EWG, for a couple reasons. The most notable is that sunscreen sprays and powders may pose an inhalation risk, where certain nanoparticles can travel into the lungs.

Let's say you have a powder that has non-nano zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (it will say so on the label, usually). Are you good to go then? Again, this is where user behavior comes into play. You may not apply the correct amount of sunscreen as you powder up—you need way more than just a light coat to ensure proper UV protection.

"The SPF that's on the label correlates to a proper application of sunscreen, which is approximately one ounce, or a shot glass full of sunscreen for your body," Burns tells mbg. And if you're using sprays, chances are you're not applying that thick of a layer to your entire body. So while the ease of spray and powder sunscreens may seem attractive, it might do way more harm in the long-run. Stick to lotions, recommends the EWG, so you'll know just how much UV protection you're really getting.