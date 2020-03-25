Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

The longer we spend cooped up with roommates—whether they're friends, family, or partners—the more likely patience will grow thin and arguments will arise. The best thing we can do for our relationships right now is to become aware of our emotions and learn skills to help calm them.

“Every couple I know said they fought after going to the grocery store last week. Even one that went separately," a friend of mine told me. "And it makes sense because the grocery store scene right now is really scary and people don’t realize they’re feeling fear, they push it all to anger."

When tensions run high and we find ourselves fighting with the very people we love more than anything in the world, we need to stop and reflect on what’s happening inside.

Try these six tips when a fight starts to break out: