6 Things I Learned By Doing The 10-Step, K-Beauty Regimen For 2 Weeks

A 10-step skin care routine, two times daily, does not sound appealing by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, I subscribe to a less-is-more skin care philosophy, so anything more than three steps (cleanse, tone, oil) is in direct contrast to my intention…and my time constraints. But I've long been curious about the benefits of sticking to a regimented K-beauty routine.

Many people claim that it's changed the appearance and feeling of their skin, especially when it comes to texture and hydration. I've been struggling with some uneven skin tone, redness, and mild dermatitis (irritation and inflammation bumps) and wanted to experiment: Would 10 steps help or hinder my skin issues? Here's what happened, and what I learned, from my two-week, 10-step commitment.

Here is the short version of the 10-step K-beauty routine, which is excerpted from this comprehensive guide to K-beauty: