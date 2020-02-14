6 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts (Bonus: They're Also More Sustainable)

Flowers are the quintessential romantic gesture. Whether it's date night, an anniversary, or Valentine's Day, they're a beautiful gift that shows how much we care. But we care about the Earth, too, so we got to thinking: How sustainable is the flower industry? (More on that later.) And namely, are there sustainable swaps worth considering when it comes to buying flowers?

Short answer: yes.

We're certainly not calling for a boycott on florists and flower shops, but if you've thought about the environmental impact of the floral industry, you may want to have some alternatives on occasion. So, here are six of our best, flower-inspired gifts to give instead.