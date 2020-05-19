Every time I would get sober, I would feel anxious, discontent, and easily annoyed in my own skin. Whenever I would desire a change, I’d reach for something outside myself—drugs, alcohol, relationships, or food—in order to feel something other than discomfort. The bottom line is that I was looking for an outside fix for an inside job.

These six steps were the things that finally helped me turn it around. I’m not going to pretend it was easy, it wasn’t. But it was worth it. Now we’re living in quarantine and facing the reality of COVID-19, and I can say from experience these six things are still holding me together. I’ve realized that the tools that help us get sober are the same tools that enable us to thrive in our lives, no matter what life throws our way.

I had taken steps to get sober before, but it wasn’t until I made meditation, along with these other steps, a consistent part of my daily life that things really began to change for the positive.