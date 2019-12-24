6 Spiritual Rituals To End The Decade Feeling Restored & Empowered

The year 2020 is not just another year. This new decade heralds in a rare alignment of the planets that provide an unprecedented opportunity to do things differently and welcome stability and security both for yourself and others. In numerology, it's also a "4" year, a supreme number of manifestation—the time to make things happen, be daring, and think big.

In summary, 2020 is not the time to patch your boat. It is a time to build a new one...a new foundation that will last for years. Use this time to prepare for the new decade with these six spiritual rituals inspired by traditions from around the world: