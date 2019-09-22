An important, and often overlooked, factor in creating powerful, vibrant flavors is the freshness of your spices. The difference between a fresh spice and one that has sat in a plastic jar at the supermarket for years is, without hyperbole, like night and day. When you find a supplier that can reliably provide you with spices that contain life and strength, keep going back to them!

We trust Oaktown Spice Shop in Oakland, California, without hesitation, and they have a robust and reliable online store. They know their trade inside and out, and they supply some of the country's greatest restaurants.

It is worth noting, however, that if you have independent specialty shops or international foods markets in your area, there really is no substitute for speaking face to face with someone who has firsthand expertise in the ingredients you want to use. These independent shop owners can answer questions on seasonality and availability, and they can order products to better suit your needs in a way that the large-scale internet retailers just can't.